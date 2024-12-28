New York Giants-Colts, 3 Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
How can the New York Giants avoid going winless at home for only the second time in their history? The 1974 squad (2-12) finished 0-7 during its second and final season at the Yale Bowl, their first temporary home while Giants Stadium was being built.
QB Drew Lock will make his second consecutive start after he was cleared to play with a sore shoulder that prompted him to undergo an MRI. WR Malik Nabers (toe/hip) missed practice again, and his status has been cloudy going into Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts (7-8).
The Giants (2-13) must contend with the NFL's eighth-ranked rushing attack, led by Jonathan Taylor (1,129 yards, 8 TDs) and QB Anthony Richardson (499 yards, 6 TDs). Richardson has completed just 48% of these throws with eight TDs and 12 INTs. The Colts go into the weekend requiring losses by the Chargers and Broncos (both play Saturday) to remain alive in the AFC playoff picture.
Paul Dottino analyzes the matchup's significant battles in the latest Big Blue Breakdown podcast episode.