New York Giants-Detroit Lions: Game Balls and Gassers
Plenty went right for the Giants in their 14-3 victory over the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener at MetLife Stadium. Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for each of the team's three units .
Running back Eric Gray generated 98 yards from scrimmage, including a 48-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He finished with 52 yards on the ground and 46 in the passing game.
Undrafted rookie free agent running back Dante Miller led the rushing attack with 63 yards on 12 carries, all coming in the second half.
