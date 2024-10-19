New York Giants-Eagles Preview: 3 Key Matchups
How will the New York Giants deal with the return of running back Saquon Barkley, now that he is the focal point of the Philadelphia Eagles offense? And can Malik Nabers give Big Blue a spark as he returns from a concussion?
Barkley has come out of the gate strong for the Eagles (3-2), who have won 17 of the past 21 meetings with the Giants (2-4) since 2014.
Barkley signed a three-year, $37.8M contract with the Eagles in the offseason following six years as the face of the Giants' offense. And he's averaged more than 96 rushing yards per game as the leader of Philadelphia's attack.
Nabers, the new focal point of the Giants' offense, is back in the lineup after he missed two games in concussion protocol. He's already posted a pair of 100-yard games and ranks seventh in the NFL with 35 receptions.