New York Giants-Eagles Preview: 3 Key Matchups

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino gives you the three key matchups in this weekend's Giants-Eagles game.

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
How will the New York Giants deal with the return of running back Saquon Barkley, now that he is the focal point of the Philadelphia Eagles offense? And can Malik Nabers give Big Blue a spark as he returns from a concussion?

Barkley has come out of the gate strong for the Eagles (3-2), who have won 17 of the past 21 meetings with the Giants (2-4) since 2014.

Barkley signed a three-year, $37.8M contract with the Eagles in the offseason following six years as the face of the Giants' offense. And he's averaged more than 96 rushing yards per game as the leader of Philadelphia's attack.

Nabers, the new focal point of the Giants' offense, is back in the lineup after he missed two games in concussion protocol. He's already posted a pair of 100-yard games and ranks seventh in the NFL with 35 receptions.

