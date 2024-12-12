New York Giants Limp into Week 15: Big Blue Breakdown Live!
It's another chance for several players on the back of the New York Giants' depth chart to make an impression. Will they rise up to the challenge this weekend?
Another week and another injury-riddled lineup. This is starting to become the norm for the New York Giants as they enter the final month of their season.
Quarterback Drew Lock, who started the past two games, has been fitted with a boot and will be no higher than the backup to Tommy DeVito - who yielded the ball after one start because of a sore throwing forearm - for Sunday's home game against Baltimore.
What can DeVito do with his second chance to start this year to help his cause going into the offseason? Who else can improve their stock against one of the NFL's top contenders? The Giants finished last week's game with half of their expected starting lineup unavailable because of injuries, which means the opportunities are aplenty.
