New York Giants-Pittsburgh Steelers: Three Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
What are the biggest challenges the New York Giants face as they visit the surging Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday NIght Football? Do they have to rely on their defense to keep them in the game once again?
Things haven't exactly lined up very well for the Giants, whose offense has struggled for most of the season. They unofficially have 20 drops (second-most in the NFL) and must head into a very hostile environment to take on the defensive-oriented Steelers.
New York is coming off a season-low scoring effort and took eight sacks during a 28-3 loss to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the Steelers have won two straight, handing a 32-13 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders and putting a 37-15 beating on the New York Jets.
It's a tough task for the Giants, but here is a look at the keys to the game.