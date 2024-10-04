New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks: Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
How might the New York Giants exploit a banged-up Seattle squad coming off its first loss of the season Monday night? Here are the key matchups to watch.
The New York Giants head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 matchup. Seattle is coming off its first loss of the season, a 42-29 decision to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
The Giants have lost six of their past seven games in Seattle, the lone exception being a 17-12 victory in 2020. Wayne Gallman ran for 135 yards, and Alfred Morris rushed for two touchdowns to support backup quarterback Colt McCoy.
The Seahawks are banged up, but so are the Giants, who might be without leading receiver Malik Nabers. How do these two teams match up, and what are the keys to a Giants' surprise victory?
