New York Giants/Shrine Bowl Preview (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
The New York Giants have made it clear they are in need of a quarterback, so it's only logical that they'll have plenty of eyes on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders - a presumed top pick in the NFL Draft - when he arrives at the Shrine Bowl this weekend.
And for the first time in the Shrine Bowl's 100-year history, its organizers have partnered with a video outlet to televise the four days of practice sessions prior to the game. Fans will be able to view the sessions via www.LightsOutSportsTV.com, a free streaming television service founded by former All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman.
Learn how Merriman's production company plans to cover the practices and what he's told the producers to focus on during the workouts at North Texas University. The sessions run Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.
Join Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino as he chats with Merriman about Shrine Bowl week and then catches up with the fans to discuss the Giants' free agency and draft plans.