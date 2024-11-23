New York Giants-Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
Tommy DeVito's first act as the Jersey Guy played to favorable reviews last season. How will the New York Giants second-year quarterback handle things in the sequel, knowing there could be an even more significant role down the road?
DeVito has been promoted from No. 3 to starter for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the removal of Daniel Jones.
The Giants went 3-3 in DeVito's six starts last season when he threw eight TD passes against three interceptions.
He takes over with the Giants (2-8), who are trying to snap a five-game skid against the struggling Bucs (4-6), who have lost four straight.
What are the key matchups, and how might they affect the game's result? Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino breaks it down in the Big Blue Breakdown.