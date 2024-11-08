New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: 3 Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
The New York Giants will take an undefeated record into their game against the Panthers in Munich, Germany.
Well, sort of. The team owns a 3-0 record as part of the NFL''s International Series, which began in 2007.
New York has knocked off Miami (2007), the L.A. Rams (2016) and Green Bay (2022) in London. Perhaps this will be good karma for the Giants, who have dropped four straight en route to a disappointing 2-7 record this season.
Carolina (2-7) snapped a five-game skid with a 23-22 thriller over New Orleans last weekend. The Panthers won their only international game when they stopped Tampa Bay in 2019.
What are the keys to the game and the key matchups? Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino breaks down the 3 Key Matchups in this weekend's battle.