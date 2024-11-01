New York Giants-Washington Commanders: 3 Key Matchups
What can the New York Giants do to clean up their play and capture their rematch against Washington? They were in position to stop the Commanders in Week 2, but let the game slip through their fingertips.
The Giants (2-6) take a three-game losing streak into Sunday's rematch, recalling how they held the Commanders to 0-for-7 in the red zone during that 21-18 defeat--one in which they lost kicker Graham Gano (hamstring) on the opening kickoff.
It almost seems as if the New York Giants' loss in Washington in Week 2 was a harbinger of things to come - the team has continued to find ways to self-destruct.
The Commanders (6-2) are coming off an unimpressive performance against the Chicago Bears and needed a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass to escape with an 18-15 victory.