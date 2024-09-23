New York Giants Week 3 Game Balls and Gassers
The New York Giants delivered a convincing 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
The New York Giants had quite a few heroes in registering their first regular season victory, but that doesn't mean the game was perfect. They walked a tightrope as the Cleveland Browns rallied in the second half, and the game was in the balance for much of the fourth quarter.
Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for the Giants' offense, defense, and special teams.
