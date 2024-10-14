New York Giants Week 6 Game Balls and Gassers (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
Daniel Jones threw for 205 yards and ran for 56, but his costly interception was one of the key reasons the New York Giants offense took a step back in a 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium.
Linebacker Germaine Pratt intercepted Jones to preserve a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter after the Giants had set up a first down at the Bengals 14. Jones said afterward that he was trying to throw the ball out of the end zone, but former Giants defensive tackle B.J. Hill hit his arm as the ball came out - and it fluttered into a turnover.
Kicker Greg Joseph did not help the Giants' cause, either, sailing the ball wide left on field goal attempts of 47 and 45 yards inside the final 11 minutes of the game.
Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of the Giants' performance.