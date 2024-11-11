Giants Country

Panthers 20, New York Giants 17 (OT): Game balls and Gassers

Once again, the New York Giants found out there are only so many chances to grab a victory and mistakes at the most inopportune times can wipe our your hopes.

Paul Dottino

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries the ball on a 32-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants in the second half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Giants wasted another comeback after Tyrone Tracy fumbled away the ball in his own territory on the first snap of overtime, leading to a 20-17 loss to the Panthers in Munich, Germany.

Eddy Pineiro's 36-yard field goal capped the game's wild final 11 minutes, featuring six possession changes. The stretch included one turnover by each team and Graham Gano's game-tying 42-yard field goal with five seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of the Giants' performance.

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

