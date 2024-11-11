Panthers 20, New York Giants 17 (OT): Game balls and Gassers
Once again, the New York Giants found out there are only so many chances to grab a victory and mistakes at the most inopportune times can wipe our your hopes.
The New York Giants wasted another comeback after Tyrone Tracy fumbled away the ball in his own territory on the first snap of overtime, leading to a 20-17 loss to the Panthers in Munich, Germany.
Eddy Pineiro's 36-yard field goal capped the game's wild final 11 minutes, featuring six possession changes. The stretch included one turnover by each team and Graham Gano's game-tying 42-yard field goal with five seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of the Giants' performance.
