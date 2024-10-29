Steelers 26, New York Giants 18: Game Balls and Gassers
How many twists and turns did the New York Giants take on their way to a 26-18 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers? What was the most pivotal series and what was the last straw as they continuously fought their way back on Monday Night Football?
The clock finally ran out on a wild evening when Beanie Bishop intercepted an errant pass from Daniel Jones with 34 seconds to play as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the New York Giants, 26-18, at Acrisure Stadium.
Jones overthrew Devin Singletary on third-down near the Steelers 30. It was the second consecutive Giants turnover inside Pittsburgh territory over the final three minutes. T.J. Watt recorded a strip-sack and fumble recovery on Jones at the 28.
The Giants were flagged 11 times for 65 yards and each team had a touchdown nullified by a penalty.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of Big Blue's performance.