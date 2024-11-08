Will New York Giants Get Off Skids vs. Panthers? (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
How many different ways have the New York Giants found to beat themselves? What do they need to do to stop their four-game losing streak when they take on struggling Carolina in Munich, Germany, on Sunday morning?
It's been a season of near-misses, but head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants (2-7) continue working to right the ship. Perhaps they'll be able to use some good international karma this weekend - the franchise has an all-time 3-0 record when playing overseas.
The Panthers (2-7) are coming off a last-minute 23-22 victory orchestrated by quarterback Bryce Young over the New Orleans Saints. The young quarterback will make his third straight appearance after being benched for veteran Andy Dalton.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino answers questions and sifts through the fans' comments as he examines the Giants' state and how they can knock off Carolina.