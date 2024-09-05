New York Giants Thursday Injury Report: No Changes
The New York Giants did not practice on Thursday, as the players were off, but they did issue an injury report that remained unchanged from Wednesday's.
Of the Giants injured, the most concerning one appears to be McFadden, the starting inside linebacker in the base package. McFadden didn’t participate in the 1-on-1s in Wednesday’s practice, which could be concerning for his status on Sunday.
We’ll see how much McFadden does on Friday, but the early expectation is he’ll be listed as QUESTIONABLE for the game.
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Drew Lock
QB
Abdomen
Limited
Limited
Micah McFadden
ILB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Dane Belton
SAF
Back
Limited
Limited
Gunner Olszewski
WR/PR
Groin
Limited
Limited
VIKINGS INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Jordan Addison
WR
Ankle
Limited
Jalen Nailor
WR
Ankle
Limited
The Giants'The final status of both teams's injured will be updated on Friday.