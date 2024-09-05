Giants Country

New York Giants Thursday Injury Report: No Changes

The New York Giants did not practice on Thursday, so their injury report remains the same as what was initally filed on Wednesay.

Patricia Traina

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Giants did not practice on Thursday, as the players were off, but they did issue an injury report that remained unchanged from Wednesday's.

Of the Giants injured, the most concerning one appears to be McFadden, the starting inside linebacker in the base package. McFadden didn’t participate in the 1-on-1s in Wednesday’s practice, which could be concerning for his status on Sunday. 

We’ll see how much McFadden does on Friday, but the early expectation is he’ll be listed as QUESTIONABLE for the game. 

GIANTS INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Drew Lock

QB

Abdomen

Limited

Limited

Micah McFadden

ILB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Dane Belton

SAF

Back

Limited

Limited

Gunner Olszewski

WR/PR

Groin

Limited

Limited

VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs.

Fri.

Jordan Addison

WR

Ankle

Limited

Jalen Nailor

WR

Ankle

Limited

The Giants'The final status of both teams's injured will be updated on Friday.

