2020 Giants Draft Tracker & Instant Analysis

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Thompson

Follow round-the-clock New York Giants draft coverage right here on Giants Country for all three days of the 2020 NFL Draft. And be sure to keep checking this tracker for updates.

Giants Biggest Needs

Offensive tackle

Although the Giants' current offensive line represents its highest-paid unit on the roster, it still lacks any reliable starters at tackle. While other position groups are thinner, tackle is the most critical to the success of the Giants' previous two first-round picks (quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley).

Potential Targets - First Tier: Andrew Thomas, Georgia; Jedrick Wills, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, Iowa; Mekhi Becton, Lousiville

Potential Targets - Second Tier: Josh Jones, Houston; Austin Jackson, USC; Isaiah Wilson, Georgia; Erza Cleveland, Boise State

Edge Rusher

The Giants haven't invested a first-round pick on an edge rusher since 2010 when they selected Jason Pierre-Paul. Although they have tried to fill the need with Day 2 and 3 picks, they just haven't gotten the same return on investment yet as they did back when they invested earlier in the position.

The Giants finished 28th in the league in sacks in 2019. They chose not to re-sign their leading sack specialist, Markus Golden, and while they do have Kyler Fackrell to go along with Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines adding another pass rusher to the mix certainly can't hurt.

Potential Targets - First Tier: K'Laivon Chaisson, LSU; Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State; AJ Epenesa, Iowa

Potential Targets - Second Tier: Zack Baun, Wisconsin; Julian Okwara, Notre Dame; Josh Uche, Michigan; Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Linebacker

The signing of Blake Martinez should fill the vacancy created when the team cut ties with Alec Ogletree. However, beyond Martinez, the Giants could still use a little more depth to add to a group that includes David Mayo and the rehabbing Ryan Connelly.

Potential Targets - First Tier: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Potential Targets - Second Tier: Patrick Queen, LSU; Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Center

Last year's incumbent starting center, Jon Halapio, who is rehabbing from a torn Achilles, could be coming back once the team assesses where he's at in June as far as his recovery is concerned.

Regardless, the Giants need to start thinking about a long-term answer at center. They do have veteran Spencer Pulley, who could serve as a stop-gap in the interim. Still, much like offensive tackle, it's time the Giants consider using premium draft picks to finish this long-overdue rebuild of the offensive line.

Potential Targets - First Tier: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin; Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Potential Target - Second Tier: Matt Hennessy, Temple

Safety

The Giants should have Jabrill Peppers back from his season-ending back injury, but beyond that, the jury is still out regarding what they plan to do at free safety after moving on from Antoine Bethea.

Julian Love is undoubtedly an option, but the Giants might be better off moving Love to slot cornerback and acquiring a legitimate deep centerfielder.

Potential Targets - First Tier: Xavier McKinney, Alabama; Antoine Winfield Jr, Minnesota

Potential Targets - Second Tier: Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois; Ashtyn Davis, California

Giants 2020 Draft Picks

  • Round 1, Pick 4
  • Round 2, Pick 36
  • Round 3, Pick 99 (comp)
  • Round 4, Pick 110
  • Round 5, Pick 150
  • Round 6, Pick 184
  • Round 7, Pick 219
  • Round 7, Pick 239 (via New Orleans, for CB Eli Apple)
  • Round 7, Pick 248 (comp)
  • Round 7, Pick 256 (comp)

Giants Trade Scorecard

Check back throughout the weekend for any updates

The Picks (with Instant Analysis)

Round 1, No. 4 Overall

Check back Thursday night!

