2020 Pro Day Workout Schedule

The college all-star games and the combine are in the books, leaving the college pro days and the pre-draft visits as the final steps before NFL teams finalize their respective draft boards.

For those interested in the Pro Day schedule, below is the complete list, including those schools that already hosted their workouts.

March 5: Kansas

March 6: Auburn, Bucknell

March 10: Oklahoma State, Wyoming, Northwestern

March 11: Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Wisconsin

March 12: Clemson, Nebraska, Oregon, Princeton, Southern Illinois, Tulsa

March 13: Georgia Southern, Michigan, Portland State

March 16: Arizona State, Temple, Vanderbilt

March 17: Arizona, Fresno State, Missouri, Penn State

March 18: Boston College, Georgia, Illinois State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh,

March 19: South Carolina, South Carolina State, Stanford, Western Michigan

March 20: Arkansas State, California, UNC-Charlotte, Virginia Tech

March 23: Indiana, Iowa, Memphis, North Carolina, Syracuse

March 24: Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas A & M, UCLA

March 25: Baylor, Connecticut, Dayton, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Navy, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Rhode Island, USC, Utah State, West Virginia

March 26: Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Dakota State, North Texas, SMU, Tennessee, UCF, Utah, Wake Forest

March 27: Appalachian State, Florida State, Kentucky, Lenoir-Rhyne, San Diego State, TCU

March 30: Ball State, South Florida

March 31: Florida, Houston, Southern Mississippi, Washington

April 1: Florida International, Louisiana-Lafayette, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas, Washington State

April 2: Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Montana, Purdue, Tulane

April 3: LSU

April 7: Liberty

April 8: Texas Tech, Virginia

April 9: Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa's workout)