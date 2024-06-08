A Case for Why Some are Down on Giants QB Daniel Jones
As the New York Giants turn the page on a disappointing 2023 season, they’ve improved many of the positions on their roster that needed it the most.
Although they were often rumored to be interested in trading up in the NFL Draft for a young, talented quarterback, they didn’t do so. Instead, they drafted one of the best receivers available, Malik Nabers.
Quarterback Daniel Jones is entering what could be his last season with the team, depending on how well he plays. Even if he plays well, there is still a chance the team moves on from him, simply from a financial perspective.
Jones’ massive contract extension makes it hard to look past his subpar play and inability to stay healthy.
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen has given Jones and the Giants a much better roster than they have over the years, showing the team’s accountability for Jones’ shortcomings.
While the Giants still technically have one of the worst rosters in the league, they have undoubtedly improved from last season on paper.
Although the Giants have improved, many around the league are still not overly optimistic about Jones’ chances of success this season or his long-term future with the team.
After throwing three times as many interceptions as touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury last season, Jones hasn’t instilled confidence in many inside or outside the organization.
Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema isn't a believer in Jones. Sikkema notes that Jones was statistically the worst quarterback on the Giants' roster last season and was inconsistent while on the field, often a significant reason why the Giants lost.
“Jones was the third-ranked quarterback in PFF grade on his own team last year behind Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito,” Sikkema said.
"Jones played in just six games in 2023 and was basically either elite or one of the worst-graded quarterbacks in a given week, with no in-between."
"He is a good athlete whose rushing production and ability to escape the pocket have always been a big part of his game.
"But in four of his five years with the Giants, he has finished with more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws. His average depth of target has also been low over the past three seasons."