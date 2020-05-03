A Look at the Giants' Brave New World of Virtual Learning

This time of year the flowers and trees are in bloom and with that, the newest batch of NFL rookies are on the field where they are receiving their indoctrination to the big leagues.

But obviously this year is much different thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak that has literally brought businesses and life as we’ve come to know it to a screeching halt due to shelter-in-place orders from government leaders and recommendations of social distancing by medical officials who are hoping to get ahead of the number of cases that have created a log jam in our nation’s hospitals.

So for the Giants, who like the rest of the NFL teams have been conducting their off-season program virtually, their nearly 20-member rookie class which includes the 10 draft picks selected last weekend, will also embark on the same path of working virtually for the time being until it’s safe for real football complete with sunshine, grass and blocking sleds, is able to return.

First-year Giants head coach Joe Judge, who has gone out of his way to avoid giving too much insight into how the 2020 Giants might look until the players actually get on the field, has tried to find the bright side to an otherwise unprecedented set of circumstances.

Judge noted that at this point it’s all about driving home the metal aspect of the playbook—understanding the concepts and how everything will work together. In doing so, the hope is that when the physical part is permitted to resume, the players will be able to hit the field and practice very near or at game speed.

“It’s important the players not only know what you’re going to do, but how you’re going to do it,” he said last month, “That will come into the coordinators explaining to them our style of offense, our style of defense, our style of special teams, and how we’re going to look. They have to understand where they’re going to fit in the puzzle.”

For the rookies, whose curriculum was more of an orientation type of deal, they’re doing the best they can given the circumstances.

“Because of everything going on right now, I think this is the best option we have,’’ said South Carolina linebacker TJ Brunson, one of the Giants’ seventh-round draft picks. “I personally don’t have an issue with it. I’d rather be up there in person. If this is how we have to get our football in, then there’s no problem with that.”

“Of course, every rookie that’s coming in wants to get on the field and show what they can do,” added Minnesota cornerback Chris Williamson, another of the Giants seventh-round picks.

“Football is such a physical game, but it’s also a part of the mental makeup. Guys who are successful at the NFL level, it comes from the mental aspect of the game.’’

For some of the Giants rookies, like UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes, learning virtually isn’t new, but he admits that there will be new.

“You have different tactics that you use to grasp concepts and grasp schemes and make sure that you understand those things,’’ he said.

“I don’t memorize, I want to grasp it and understand so I’ll be able to tap into it no matter what the heat of the moment is. I’ll understand it, so I’ll be able to utilize it.”

While the mental aspect is still very much in a team's and player's control, at some point the physical part needs to come into play--and despite the NFL's intention to start the season on schedule, it's still too soon to know if there will be medication and/or vaccination to protect the athletes who play a sport where social distancing is not feasible.

Therein lies a potential disadvantage for the players, especially rookies, who can master the playbook all they want, but who like a driver who memorizes the driver's manual, still needs to execute the road test in order to gain recognition as a licensed driver.

“I think it’s a disadvantage for rookies not to see where they are going to be and be there in person,’’ Brunson admitted. “We’re also expected to come in and pick up what’s going on and play fast."

But he also understands that learning the concepts and how every player, every scheme and every coach's call comes together, will help.

"I think this will help us when we get there.," he said. "Hopefully, it’s before August. If we don’t get there until August, we’re supposed to hit the ground and be able to pick up everything that’s going on. I think this gives us a chance to really understand the calls and the defense and get out there and play fast.’’