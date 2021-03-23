Adoree' Jackson Says Culture Sold Him on New York Giants

The Giants are building something special under head coach Joe Judge, and after getting a taste of that, Adoree' Jackson knew he wanted to be a part of it.

Count new Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson as the latest newcomer to the organization to buy in to the team's budding culture.

On Monday, Jackson signed a three-year contract worth $39 million. He was heavily recruited by several players, including Logan Ryan, his one-time teammate in Tennessee, and Darnay Holmes, whom Jackson knows from a camp they both attended in California.

Between their recruiting pitches and honest answers regarding the atmosphere head coach Joe Judge is trying to build, plus Jackson’s own interaction with Judge, it didn’t take too long for the 25-year-old to realize that “home” was in East Rutherford.

“What sold me was (Judge) just being straight,” Jackson said on a video conference call with reporters. “It was comfortable just being able to talk to a coach, your head coach, face to face, and to be able to kind of relate in a sense and understand each other.”

Jackson, who added that what Judge is running has many of the same qualities of a program he’d run if he were a head coach, also had the opportunity to hear from several players, including a pair from his past, cornerback Darnay Holmes and safety Logan Ryan.

“Yeah, that's my guy,” Jackson said of Holmes, who is also from California. “I was proud to see his success, even though he went across town to UCLA to play. I always kept an eye on him and seeing the things that he'd done, and he's been tremendous coming out. So I'm just excited.

“When he texted me, I didn't have his number, but I seen the area code and I'm like, ‘That’s gotta be Darnay.’ He's a cool dude down to earth, dude. And you need people like that in your life.”

Ryan, who played with Jackson on the Titans, was another part of the recruiting/welcoming committee.

“When I came out in 2017, that was the first time I was connected with him,” Jackson said of Ryan. “I always text him and tell him how much I appreciate him, not just for what he does on the football field, but often has been a good person. And so I was just excited and fired up.”

Ryan, Jackson revealed, was the first person to reach out after the Titans released Jackson. “It's just a good feeling that just shows you what type of guy he is,” Jackson said, adding that Ryan wanted to see how Jackson was doing after getting the news.

“I'm just excited because he's a smart guy is a good guy. He did a lot for me in Tennessee, and I respect him for it.”

Surrounded by friends and in a program, I which he believes, Jackson, who last season fought through a knee injury, is looking ahead to doing whatever is asked of him, whether that’s starting at cornerback, serving as a return specialist on special teams, or blocking.

“I'm just looking to do whatever they asked me to do,” he said. “I just want to see the team succeed, and you know, that's what I want to bring to the table--just the team aspect of being a team player, and wherever I'm needed, just go out there and help.”

