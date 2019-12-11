Alec Ogletree: Giants Weren’t Prepared for Game-winning Eagles Score

As if the Giants need another reason to make sweeping changes on the coaching staff, now comes the revelation that on the game-winning touchdown reception by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, the Giants weren’t prepared for that play because they hadn’t seen it before.

Such is the claim by defensive captain Alec Ogletree, who in an interview with WFAN’s Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts, revealed that the Giants defense had yet another miscommunication on a play that they hadn’t seen.

"They'd never shown that play, and the way we adjusted to it was right at first, and then when they motioned to the bunch, it was just something that we didn't see on film," Ogletree said.

The defensive co-captain went on to explain what happened on the play which caught him and safety Michael Thomas looking quizzical at each other as Ertz waltz into the end zone untouched.

"They kind of spread us out," said Ogletree. "They made us adjust a little bit and motioned down to, like, a bunch look. And, I mean, we had guys doing stuff that we haven't practiced on or really been in that situation. And a little bit of the communication got lost on who was supposed to do what, and they were able to execute on it. We weren't really prepared for that play.

Ogletree’s confession is yet another damning indictment about the job done by the Gants coaching staff and why after the season ends there is going to be a significant change.

While the coaches are at fault, it’s also incredulous to think that between Ogletree and Thomas, two veterans who have been around and seen a lot, neither recognized what was happening to adjust.

Was it because neither wanted to freelance outside of what was called? Only they can answer that question, but the whole sequence, including the not-so-subtle finger-pointing by Ogletrees which implicates the coaching staff for not showing the players the play on film is just another reason why this Giants season is one big and ugly mess.