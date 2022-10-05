New York Giants Opening Injury Update: Arrow Pointing Up for Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have 14 players on their Week 5 opening injury report, the statuses of most of them being somewhat encouraging.

First, the good news. Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was listed as limited and was seen rolling around the pocket and moving fairly well despite a heavy wrap on his left ankle. Jones told reporters that while Sunday is still a ways away, "I'm confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both."

"He’s a pretty tough individual," head coach Brian Daboll said before Wednesday's practice. "I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game, and he’s been in the treatment room consistently throughout these last couple of days."

The Giants held a workout earlier this week that included three quarterbacks (Brian Lewerke, A.J. McCarron, and Jake Fromm). With Jones having delivered an encouraging showing, it doesn't appear that the Giants will sign any of the quarterbacks they worked out.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is in the concussion protocol, did not practice. If Taylor can't go--and at this point, that seems like a very realistic possibility--the Giants will elevate Davis Webb from the practice squad.

"He’s been in the offense for a long time. So, each week, even though he’s on the practice squad, he prepares," Daboll said of Webb. "That’s what we ask all our guys to do, whether it’s a practice squad running back, prepare like you’re going to have an opportunity to play, so when the opportunity does present itself, and you’re brought up that you’re ready to go."

In more encouraging news, receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) were listed as limited. There was hope that Robinson, injured in Week 1, might be ready to go by this weekend, but the Giants will continue to monitor his situation and see how he comes through the week.

The same can be said of Toney, who has dealt on and off with a hamstring strain. The Giants have been extra cautious with Toney, whose speed and quickness are a much-needed asset in the Giants' passing game.

"He’s making progress," Daboll said of Toney, who's only appeared in 12 games over his first two NFL seasons. "I think all the guys are – again that I talked about on what was it, Monday? I think they’re all making strides."

If both Robinson and Toney can return, that would be a huge boost to the Giants, who lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL in Week 3 and who will be without Kenny Golladay (MCL sprain) this weekend. The Giants also listed receiver Richie James (ankle) on the injury report as having not practiced, leaving David Sills V and Darius Slayton as the only two receivers on the 53-man roster not to be on the injury report.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), who has missed the last two games, was limited. Williams has said that he would like to get through a full practice to test his knee.

The Giants have missed Williams' presence, especially in the run defense. Since suffering his injury midway through Week 2, the Giants run defense has allowed 146, 176, and 149 rushing yards to their last three opponents (Carolina, Dallas, and Chicago).

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf), safety Julian Love (concussion), and practice squad defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Love, however, was seen outside on the grass fields running sprints, indicating that he's a little further along in the protocol.

Among the others who were limited for the Giants were defensive backs Nick McCloud (hamstring) and Fabian Moreau (ankle) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (neck). Neal is not expected to miss Sunday's game. Moreau would likely be in line to start for Aaron Robinson (knee), who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

