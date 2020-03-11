GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

As Concerns About Cornonavirus Grow, It's Business as Usual for the Giants

Patricia Traina

As NFL teams begin to ramp up their off-season activities, teams have, at least so far, not altered plans regarding business despite the growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The league still plans to hold its spring meetings in Palm Beach, and thus far, the activities scheduled for next month's draft remain on schedule.

Closer to home, the Giants, who will welcome back their players for the start of their off-season program on April 6 and who, before that, will be busy visiting Pro Days around the country while also hosting visits from free agents and draft prospects, are proceeding as usual but are also closely monitoring updates as provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

"This is a fluid situation for all of us," a team spokesperson said when asked if there were any contingency plans in place that might affect normal operations. "At this point, we have not altered any of our plans. We have been and continue to follow the CDC guidelines designed to limit the spread of the virus."

According to the CDC website, the virus is thought to spread between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Among the preventive measures recommended by the CDC to curtail the spread of the virus include frequent handwashing; avoiding contact between one's hands and eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; putting distance between people in communities where the COVID-19 is spreading; and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yetur Gross-Matos Shares "Giant" Dreams of Playing for Big Blue Heros

With the Giants needing pass rush help, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos would love nothing more than to contribute to that need if the Giants want him in next month's draft.

Jackson Thompson

2020 Pro Day Workout Schedule

We're into the home stretch before the draft so here's a look at when the various college programs are holding their workouts.

Patricia Traina

Giants Granted Three Compensatory Draft Picks

Giants now have 10 picks in next month's NFL Draft.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | S Antoine Winfield Jr, Minnesota

The Giants could use some help in the defensive backfield, especially at safety, if they don't re-sign Michael Thomas and/or move on from Antoine Bethea. So what would Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr bring to the table?

Ahmed Shifa

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Continuing our look at the historically deep receiver class.

Ahmed Shifa

Notre Dame's Julian Okwara Hopes to Keep the NFL Family Tradition of Excellence Alive

Julian Okwara is projected to have an easier path to the NFL than his older brother Romeo did as an undrafted free agent. But once he gets to the league, Julian hopes to keep the tradition of younger brothers doing their families proud alive.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Cornerback Byron Jones

Jones would upgrade the defensive secondary--at a hefty price--but wouldn't address the bigger need at slot cornerback.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Draft Prospect Profile | S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Small-school prospect Kyle Dugger's draft stock has been skyrocketing up the charts with his tape and his combine showing. Might he be a fit for the Giants defense?

Ahmed Shifa

Tight End Rhett Ellison Announces His Retirement

The Giants veteran tight end is calling it a career after eight NFL seasons.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants, Leonard Williams “Not Close” on a New Contract

With the March 12 deadline looming for the use of the franchise and transition tags, the Giants will be faced with a big decision to make regarding defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Patricia Traina