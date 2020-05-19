Breaking Down PFF's Prediction for the Giants Starting Lineup
Jackson Thompson
Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus released projected 2020 starting lineups for all 32 NFL teams on Tuesday, and his prediction for the Giants' lineups on offense and defense are as follows:
Offense
- QB: Daniel Jones
- RB: Saquon Barkley
- WR: Sterling Shepard
- WR: Darius Slayton
- Slot: Golden Tate
- TE: Evan Engram
- LT: Andrew Thomas
- LG: Will Hernandez
- C: Nick Gates
- RG: Kevin Zeitler
- RT: Nate Solder
Defense
- DI: Leonard Williams
- DI: Dalvin Tomlinson
- DI: Dexter Lawrence
- EDGE: Kyler Fackrell
- EDGE: Oshane Ximines
- LB: Blake Martinez
- CB: James Bradberry
- CB: DeAndre Baker
- CB/S: Julian Love
- S: Jabrill Peppers
- S: Xavier McKinney
Beal would bring dependable tackling to the position if he can stay healthy, as he hasn't missed a tackle in the NFL.
The odds of Baker's legal case being resolved by the start of training camp is a longshot as are any decisions regarding league-imposed discipline. While it would not be a surprise if Baker were not available to the Giants this season, the Giants are, at the very least, intent on letting things play out.
One last point of interest in Linsey's defensive projections is free-agent signing Kyler Fackrell starting at EDGE over Lorenzo Carter.
Carter made 14 starts for the Giants in 2019, racking up 4.5 sacks, tied for the most among all returning Giants in 2020 alongside Oshane Ximines.
Fackrell meanwhile is coming off a one-sack season in Green Bay and is on a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020.
While Fackrell boasted a 10-sack season in 2018, his presence could create a bottleneck for snaps at outside linebacker.