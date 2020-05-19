Breaking Down PFF's Prediction for the Giants Starting Lineup

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus released projected 2020 starting lineups for all 32 NFL teams on Tuesday, and his prediction for the Giants' lineups on offense and defense are as follows:



Offense

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Saquon Barkley

WR: Sterling Shepard

WR: Darius Slayton

Slot: Golden Tate

TE: Evan Engram

LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Will Hernandez

C: Nick Gates

RG: Kevin Zeitler

RT: Nate Solder

Defense

DI: Leonard Williams

DI: Dalvin Tomlinson

DI: Dexter Lawrence

EDGE: Kyler Fackrell

EDGE: Oshane Ximines

LB: Blake Martinez

CB: James Bradberry

CB: DeAndre Baker

CB/S: Julian Love

S: Jabrill Peppers

S: Xavier McKinney

Beal would bring dependable tackling to the position if he can stay healthy, as he hasn't missed a tackle in the NFL.

The odds of Baker's legal case being resolved by the start of training camp is a longshot as are any decisions regarding league-imposed discipline. While it would not be a surprise if Baker were not available to the Giants this season, the Giants are, at the very least, intent on letting things play out.

One last point of interest in Linsey's defensive projections is free-agent signing Kyler Fackrell starting at EDGE over Lorenzo Carter.

Carter made 14 starts for the Giants in 2019, racking up 4.5 sacks, tied for the most among all returning Giants in 2020 alongside Oshane Ximines.

Fackrell meanwhile is coming off a one-sack season in Green Bay and is on a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020.

While Fackrell boasted a 10-sack season in 2018, his presence could create a bottleneck for snaps at outside linebacker.