Breaking: Matt Rhule to Carolina

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

In a stunning plot twist, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, believed to high atop of the Giants wish list to be their next head coach, has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers to become their new head coach, as first reported by Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Rhule was scheduled to meet with the Giants Tuesday in East Rutherford, a day after reportedly meeting with the Panthers in Waco, Texas. 

However, in a classic “don’t let him leave the building” move, the Panthers apparently put together an offer that was too good for Rhule to pass up.

The Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur on Dec. 30 and have since interviewed five candidates, including former Cowboys passing coordinator Kris Richard, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, Chiefs offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy, and Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.

They are also scheduled to meet with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Wednesday, and there are emerging reports that they could meet with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who was replaced by McCarthy.

With Rhule headed to Carolina, the Giants and Browns are still in search of a head coach.

HoogieCoogieMan
So Rhule's experience as a pro was an asst. to an asst. Not my cup of tea. Would like someone who has been a winning asst. Want McDaniels. When the game gets tight he knows what it takes to win. Worked with Top HC & QB in football. He knows how to be creative, doesn't panic and knows how to manage a game. Can see him being a winning HC in short order.

