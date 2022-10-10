Brian Daboll Taking Giants' Early Season Success in Stride

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows that the team currently stands 4-1, a record that includes wins against some quality opponents like the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

But don’t expect Daboll to puff out his chest or boast about what he, his staff, or the team has accomplished because, in his eyes, there is still a long way to go before this club gets to where it wants to be.

“Quite honestly, my focus is on trying to do what we need each week and be as consistent as we can,” Daboll said Monday afternoon. “Whether we’re 4-1, 1-4, whatever our record is, that’s what our record is. It’s always about improvement and trying to do the best job you can each week to play your best and coach your best.”

Daboll’s Giants have been the talk of the NFL because not many people expected them to be 4-1 at this point. And with good reason, as an unhealthy salary cap that hamstrung general manager Joe Schoen and the injury bug ripping its way through the locker room, particularly at receiver and cornerback, were two big concerns.

But here they are doing a lot better than anyone would imagine. They’ve outscored opponents 103-93 but have been far more dominating in the second half of games, where they hold a 70-39 advantage.

Their defense has been playing lights out in certain key areas of the game, namely third-down (31.15%, 6th in the league), passing yards allowed (41.18%, 7th), passing yards allowed (194.4/game, 8th), and red zone conversions allowed (41.18%, 7th).

Even their offense, which languished at or near the bottom of the league in most of the major statistical categories, has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence. The running game is averaging 179 yards/per game (2nd) and 5.42 rushing yards per play (4th). They are tied for 13th in red zone conversions (58.33 percent), tied for 10th in goal-to-goal percentage (83.33 percent), and rank eighth in time of possession (31:07).

“I’d say it’s all about the players,” Daboll said. “Give those guys credit. They’re the ones that come in every day, work extremely hard. Do anything they can do during practice in the film room,” Daboll said. “And I’d say the coaches do an excellent job, the trainers, it’s a team, everything is a team effort here.”

Daboll was asked about the roster he inherited, which includes several cornerstone pieces such as left tackle Andrew Thomas, safety Xavier McKinney, defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, to name a few.

“Obviously, guys like Dexter Lawrence and Saquon and X [Xavier McKinney], Leo—they’re good football players. But it takes all of us to continue to improve and do well,” Daboll said.

“You saw people yesterday like [Justin] Layne made a couple plays there, and in the fourth [Nick] McCloud made a plan a crossing route. Guys that haven’t been here a very long time that again, that’s our that’s our philosophy here is make sure as a coaching staff we get everybody up to speed as quick as we can, and everybody contributes.”

For as much success as the Giants have had so far, Daboll knows that it can all be gone in a snap if they don’t continue doing what they’ve done to get to this point.

“We’ve only played five games. So this is a very humbling league. It can get you quick. So, focus on the next game. The things again, we can do better, which there’s certainly plenty of them,” Daboll said. “We’ll continue to work and try to improve in those areas. But it’s all about our team and trying to get better each day.”

