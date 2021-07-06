CBS Sports Names This Surprise Giant as a One Who Should “Fear the Chopping Block”

Plus a quick look at several players who are probably more realistic potential roster cut candidates.

With most NFL training camps set to open in three weeks, national analysts have begun to ramp up their predictions of summer storylines.

CBS Sports writer Patrik Walker has put together his list of one player from every team who should fear the chopping block when rosters are eventually trimmed to 53. His one pick for the Giants is, shall we say, not only surprising but a big-time longshot: guard Will Hernandez.

Writes Walker:

One of the most highly-touted linemen of his draft class, Hernandez has been a combination of flash and disappointment over the course of his rookie contract in New York. He's gone from being a full-time starter to missing time due to COVID-19 and returning as a rotational player. In his absence, it was Shane Lemieux who plugged in and played admirably, something that caught the attention of both head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett -- two individuals who weren't around when Dave Gettleman drafted Hernandez and, as such, don't have any "draft loyalty" to him. Entering the final year of his deal, there's enough value to potentially trade Hernandez and use the cap savings elsewhere, especially if undrafted rookie Jake Burton raises some eyebrows.

About the only statement I agree with in Walker’s backing of his selection of Hernandez is that he’s been “a combination of flash and disappointment over the course of his rookie contract” (though how much of that has been to having multiple position coaches during his pro tenure to help him fully transition from the small school UTEP program to the NFL is a valid question to consider in why Hernandez hasn’t yet fully lived up to his draft pedigree).

While it’s certainly possible that undrafted rookie Jake Burton could develop into the next Rich Seubert, that’s even more of a longshot than the Giants depleting their cache at guard, where behind projected starters Hernandez and Shane Lemieux are veteran backups Jonotthan Harrison, Chad Slade, and Zach Fulton.

This off-season, Hernandez has been training with offensive line guru Duke Mayweather. Manyweather has reportedly collaborated with Giants' new offensive line coach Rob Sale regarding specific points of emphasis for Hernandez to address in his transition to right guard.

Hernandez also appears to have trimmed down, some of that added bulk he accumulated since turning pro likely a reason for him losing some of the mobility he had earlier in his career.

But perhaps the most important point is that the Giants believe in their young offensive line too much to disrupt this group that put in an entire spring together.

For all the questions about the line by those outside of the organization, tinkering with the projected starting unit is the last thing the team needs, especially with its franchise quarterback entering a critical third season ahead.

More Realistic Options

Hernandez is certainly a headline type of choice for an article identifying which players might not make the final cut, but if you’re looking for more realistic veteran options, here are a few.

CBs Isaac Yiadom and Sam Beal – James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, and Aaron Robinson are locks. Madre Harper is an early favorite to be the fifth cornerback (based on his special teams play), and the Giants have another young rookie in Rodarius Williams champing at the bit for a roster spot. All of that could mean curtains for the roster spots held by Isaac Yiadom and Sam Beal.

FB Eli Penny – Penny does many little things well, but he’s not a road grader type of lead blocker. As such, when the Giants have needed a road grader, they’ve used an offensive lineman or, in some cases, a tight end. Penny has special teams value, but so too does Cullen Gillaspia, who spent the first couple of years of his career with the Texans, where he primarily filled a special teams role.

OLB Ryan Anderson – The Giants picked up Anderson in free agency before adding youngsters Azeez Ojulari and Elerson Smith in the draft. While a team can never have too many pass rushers, in this instance, there might not be room for Anderson, Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, Ojulari, Smith, and Carter Coughlin (who can play both inside and outside linebacker).

TE Kaden Smith – Smith has always been somewhat underrated since joining the Giants. If the team rolls with three tight ends who figure to be Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, and Levine Toilolo, and if Cullen Gillaspia makes the roster (he can execute some of the H-back type duties that Smith has done on occasion), it’s hard to envision Smith making the roster.

WR John Ross – The Giants took a one-year flier on Ross, whose straight-line speed is said to be breathtaking. But the Giants also beefed up their wide receiver room, and they’re going to need players who sit fourth and lower on the depth chart at their respective positions to contribute on special teams, something Ross has never really done in his NFL career.

