Chargers Reportedly Interested in Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett | Report

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's one season heading the Giants offense didn't come close to producing a scoring machine. But that's not stopping the Los Angeles Chargers from reportedly having interest in him as their next head coach.

Despite the New York Giants offense's struggles this season, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is reportedly drawing interest as a head coaching candidate for the vacant Los Angeles Chargers position, per an NFL Network report.

The 54-year-old Garrett, who came to the Giants in 2020 after serving as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys since midway through the 2010 season, has been thought to want to get back into a head coaching role. If he were to land the Chargers position, that would pair him with one of the league's most intriguing young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert.

The Chargers apparently aren't bothered by the production of the Giants' offense and, in particular, quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants finished 31st in scoring (17.5 points/game) and total offense (299.6 yards/game); 29th in passing (189.1 yards/game); and 19th in rushing (110.5 yards/game).

RELATED:

A significant criticism of the Giants' offense was its lack of playmakers in its receiving corps combined with the on-going growing pains of quarterback Daniel Jones and the jelling process of an offensive line that featured two rookies plus a new center (Nick Gates).

Meanwhile, Jones didn't quite take the step forward many thought he would in Garrett's vertical offensive system. Jones threw for 11 touchdowns versus 24 as a rookie despite having the same playmakers (minus running back Saquon Barkley, who was lost for the year in Week 2 to a torn ACL).

But all things considered--and besides the lack of a strong supporting cast around him, there was the matter of Jones learning a new offensive system--the quarterback's numbers were about the same as his rookie season.

Jones told reporters that he took to Garrett's system almost immediately.

"There weren’t any points in the season, even in the first game, where I was wondering if I knew it or wondering what I still needed to learn. I felt comfortable throughout the whole way," he said Monday before the team packed up their personal belongings as part of Exit Day.

"I think looking back, the experience of running plays, getting certain looks, seeing things in the game, learning from them, being able to draw on those live game reps later on in the season [is] part of the learning process of what gets you more comfortable in the system."

Jones was asked about the possibility of the team and Garrett parting ways but declined to get into specifics about how he would feel if that happened.

"I can just say that I have loved working with coach, and I learned a ton from him," Jones said. "He’s a tremendous football coach, a tremendous person. I’d love to continue to work with him."