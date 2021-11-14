Washington's Chase Young Exits Week 10 Game With Knee Injury

Washington Football Team edge rusher Chase Young suffered what might be a significant right knee injury in the team's Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Young was injured in the second quarter of his team's game against the defending Super Bowl champions, with Washington up 13-0 at the time.

He was helped off the field by Washington staff and refused to get on a cart that had been summoned for him, instead preferring to walk off to the locker room under his own power.

The NFL Network reported that the initial fear is that the 22-year-old Young suffered a torn ACL, which, if confirmed, would end his season.

Earlier this week, Washington placed their other pass rusher, Montez Sweat, on injured reserve with a broken jaw. Sweat and Young have accounted for 5.5 of the team's 19 sacks coming into the Week 10 game.

And earlier on Sunday, there was a report that starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been on the injured reserve list since suffering a hip subluxation in Week 1, hasn't made enough progress to be removed from IR and is not expected to return this season.

Washington narrowly defeated the New York Giants in Week 2 by a score of 30-29 thanks to a questionable offside call against Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II that gave then-kicker Dustin Hopkins a second chance at making a field goal he had initially missed. Washington will face the Giants again, this time at MetLife Stadium in the 2021 regular-season finale in Week 18 on January 9, 2021.

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.