Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chiefs Emerge as Potential Trade Partner for Giants CB James Bradberry

Time is starting to run out for the Giants to move cornerback James Bradberry and recoup some much-needed cap savings.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen's patience in seeking a trade partner for cornerback James Bradberry might be starting to materialize.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Schoen, who is determined to get some draft picks in return for the 28-year-old Bradberry, has reportedly received interest from the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the March 26 posting of the NFLPA's public cap report, the Giants are listed as having $2,026,107 in cap space. However, it's unclear if that includes Friday's one-year veteran salary benefit contract for receiver/return specialist Richie James.

Regardless, the Giants, per Over the Cap, will need $12.5 million to sign their draft class, so they will have to find a way to clear out a lot more money sooner than later.

Bradberry, who signed with the Giants in 2020, was voted to his first Pro Bowl that season. That season, he finished tied for third in pass breakups (14, with Jaire Alexander of the Packers).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (OL18) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Draft Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green is highly regarded as one of the top guard prospects in this draft. What does he have to offer a team?

By Nick Falato6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Play
Big Blue+

Potential Giants Draft Options Following Initial Free Agency Wave

The Giants roster is taking something of a new shape under new general manager Joe Schoen. So how might the moves made thus far potentially affect their draft plans?

By Stephen Lebitsch8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Mailbox
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Best and Worst" Edition

Circling back on a question about the best and worst Giants draft picks.

By Patricia Traina10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Bradberry has also been the picture of durability for the Giants, the only game he missed during his two years in New York in 2020 when he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

Last season, Bradberry agreed to a restructured deal to help the Giants' cap situation out. In doing so, the money kicked down the road caused his 2022 number to swell to a whopping $21.863 million, of which $13.4 million is his base salary.

As part of the restructure, $2 million of Bradberry's base salary is guaranteed for this year. If the Giants release him, they would be on the hook for the $2 million guaranteed money plus the remaining signing bonus.

However, if they find a trade partner for the cornerback, the entire base salary would come off their salary cap. Depending on the timing of the transaction, they would either be hit with $9.7 million in dead money (pre-June 1) or $8.36 million this year and $1.363 million next year.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (OL18) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Draft Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

By Nick Falato6 hours ago
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Big Blue+

Potential Giants Draft Options Following Initial Free Agency Wave

By Stephen Lebitsch8 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Best and Worst" Edition

By Patricia Traina10 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Big Blue+

How the Giants Can Create More Salary Cap Space

By Patricia TrainaMar 25, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) watches warm ups before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

By Nick FalatoMar 25, 2022
Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers receiver Richie James (13) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Transactions

Giants to Sign Receiver/Return Specialist Richie James

By Patricia TrainaMar 25, 2022
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward (53) reacts after sacking Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the Tennessee Titans game against the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
Big Blue+

Why the Giants' Signing of DE Jihad Ward is a Sneaky Good One

By Gene ClemonsMar 25, 2022
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (LB19) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Drake Jackson, USC

By Nick FalatoMar 24, 2022