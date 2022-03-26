Chiefs Emerge as Potential Trade Partner for Giants CB James Bradberry

Time is starting to run out for the Giants to move cornerback James Bradberry and recoup some much-needed cap savings.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen's patience in seeking a trade partner for cornerback James Bradberry might be starting to materialize.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Schoen, who is determined to get some draft picks in return for the 28-year-old Bradberry, has reportedly received interest from the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the March 26 posting of the NFLPA's public cap report, the Giants are listed as having $2,026,107 in cap space. However, it's unclear if that includes Friday's one-year veteran salary benefit contract for receiver/return specialist Richie James.

Regardless, the Giants, per Over the Cap, will need $12.5 million to sign their draft class, so they will have to find a way to clear out a lot more money sooner than later.

Bradberry, who signed with the Giants in 2020, was voted to his first Pro Bowl that season. That season, he finished tied for third in pass breakups (14, with Jaire Alexander of the Packers).

Bradberry has also been the picture of durability for the Giants, the only game he missed during his two years in New York in 2020 when he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

Last season, Bradberry agreed to a restructured deal to help the Giants' cap situation out. In doing so, the money kicked down the road caused his 2022 number to swell to a whopping $21.863 million, of which $13.4 million is his base salary.

As part of the restructure, $2 million of Bradberry's base salary is guaranteed for this year. If the Giants release him, they would be on the hook for the $2 million guaranteed money plus the remaining signing bonus.

However, if they find a trade partner for the cornerback, the entire base salary would come off their salary cap. Depending on the timing of the transaction, they would either be hit with $9.7 million in dead money (pre-June 1) or $8.36 million this year and $1.363 million next year.

