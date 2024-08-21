Commanders Announce Jayden Daniels as Starting QB - What It Means for Giants
The Washington Commanders have had a long list of failed quarterback experiments. Whether it was a high draft pick or free agent signing, they've had horrible luck at the position, but this year they’re hoping to put an end to that streak as head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday that Jayden Daniels, who New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed an interest in during Hard Knocks, will be their Week 1 starter.
Daniels becomes the eighth straight different Week 1 starting quarterback for the Commanders dating back to 2017 in a lis that includes Kirk Cousins, Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carson Wentz, and Sam Howell.
What does this mean for the Giants? Hopefully, not much as the Giants have had the Comanders’ number regardless of who the quarterback has been.
Last season, the Giants finished 6-11 and third place in the NFC East but they still ended up sweeping the Commanders, en route to a 3-3 divisional record.
With Daniels now thrown into the fold, the Giants must prepare for a different dynamic element added to the quarterback position they haven't seen against the Commanders.
Daniels has displayed the willingness to throw the ball deep, evident in his deep completion to Dyami Brown during their preseason loss to the Commanders last weekend.
The Giants' defense underwent a significant change this offseason, parting ways with Wink Martindale and hiring Shane Bowen as their coordinator. The main difference between Martindale's and Bowen's schemes is that Martindale was infamous for his high blitz usages, while Bowen prefers to let his front four rush the passer and generate pressure organically.
With the addition of star pass rusher Brian Burns next to Dexter Lawrence and opposite of Kayvon Thibodeaux, this could pose problems for the rookie quarterback when the Giants and Commanders meet in Weeks 2 and 9.
Their offensive line is among the league's worst units, their only viable starter being right guard Sam Cosmi. There's also center Tyler Biadasz who came over from the rival Cowboys.
Their offensive line coach is Bobby Johnson, a familiar name to Giants fans, as he was the Gints’ offensive line coach from 2022-2023. The fact that he's now the Commanders' offensive line coach should have the Giants defense licking their lips.