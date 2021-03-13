Could Edge Haason Reddick Be a Giants Free-Agent Target?

The Athletic projects Haason Reddick to the Giants, but here's why the move doesn't really make sense.

If you can’t beat them, join them.

That appears to be one option regarding a potential free agent for the Giants to pursue, that opinion belonging to Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic, who opines that Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick makes sense for the Giants to pursue in free agency if Reddick hits the market as expected.

Notes Kapadia:

The Giants finished 32nd in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric last season and are in dire need of pass rush. New York really helped boost Reddick’s stock last season — he had five sacks in a Week 13 game against them. Reddick finished the year with 12.5 sacks. Will that be enough to earn him a big long-term contract? He had just 7.5 sacks in his first three seasons. Reddick’s versatility would fit well in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system, making this a nice fit for both sides.

But here’s the thing. If the Giants are going to spend big for a free agent edge rusher, it has to be for a guy who typically draws double coverage. Otherwise, they are putting themselves behind the eight ball given how tight their salary cap space is.

Reddick might not be that guy. Sure, he had five sacks of his 12.5 sacks against the Giants last year, but let’s remember those sacks came against a struggling and young offensive line that was trying to protect a quarterback who couldn’t use his legs to get out of harm’s way.

If the Giants are going to spend big for a pass rusher, Shaq Barrett of the Bucs would be the way to go. Barrett, 28 years old, flourished in Tampa’s defense, recording 27.5 sacks in the last two seasons as an outside linebacker.

Barrett finished with the second-highest pass-rush win rate per Pro Football Focus (9.0, behind league leader TJ Watt) among those edge rushers who rushed at least 500 times.

He also held his own against the run, tying with teammate Jason Pierre-Paul with a 6.7% run-stop percentage (13th among those edge rushers who took at least 50% of their team’s run defensive snaps.

In coverage, Barrett (tenth) finished just below Reddick out of 13 edge rushers.

In all, Barrett arrears to offer everything a team could want in a pass rusher, according to PFF, who writes:

“One of the more efficient pass-rushers in the league over the past few years, Barrett has put up solid production whether in a part-time or full-time role. He’s graded “in the green” as both a run defender and as a pass-rusher in all five years of his career, as he sets a hard edge in the run game and wins with good hands and a variety of moves when attacking the pocket.

There is just one issue with the Giants possibly pursuing Barrett: cost. Spotrac projects a market value for Barrett averaging $19.7 million based on a four-year, $78.836 million deal.

With Leonard Williams already expected to land a contract that pays him in that neighborhood, would the Giants, even though there is a need, want to pour more financial resources to that spot?

Probably not, unless the Giants have given up on Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines. With the Giants in more dire need of a receiver, it would be surprising to splurge on a top-shelf pass rusher.

What's next for the Giants this off-season?