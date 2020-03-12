GiantsCountry
COVID-19 Update: Giants Pull Coaches, Scouts from Pro Day Workouts

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

As more and more cases of the newest strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to make headlines and put public health at risk, NFL teams are adjusting how they are going about business.

In a statement to Giants Country yesterday, the Giants said that they were monitoring what they described as a "fluid" situation regarding their normal operations. Today they have decided to suspend all travel for their coaching staff and scouts as more and more colleges are canceling pro days.

The NFL is reportedly planning to hold a conference call with all 32 teams Thursday to discuss contingency operations, which according to an NFL Network report, includes a recommendation to have "non-critical staff" work from home starting tomorrow.

Currently, the league has no plans to move the start of the 2020 league year on March 18, but it remains to be seen how operations, which in the past have usually consisted of free-agent visits, are affected.

Meanwhile, while next month's NFL Draft is still scheduled to take place as scheduled, the Dallas Morning News has reported that the league is reviewing plans and contemplating making adjustments to the logistics.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that it was suspending the rest of the season after teams began playing games without crowds, and it was learned that a player tested positive for the virus.

Several college basketball tournaments have since been postponed due to concerns about the virus. And there are reports that other professional sports leagues might either delay their regularly scheduled activities or postpone those indefinitely.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, in its latest update, has reported 1,215 cases and 36 virus-related deaths. Forty-three jurisdictions have reported cases, including 42 states and the District of Columbia.

For the latest information on the COVID-19, including symptoms, preventive measures, and the latest on outbreaks, visit the CDC website. 

