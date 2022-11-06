Dallas Reportedly Has Interest in Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr

Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr, still recovering from a torn ACL in early February, may have a new suitor in the mix for his services.

That suitor is none other than the Dallas Cowboys, a team that, per NFL.com has been actively trying to add a top-notch receiver to a group that already includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys reportedly tried to land Texans receiver Brandin Cooks and Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy before last week’s trade deadline, but finances and compensation got in the way. With Beckham, who, according to multiple reports might not be ready to play until December, the Cowboys would be free to negotiate a new deal from scratch with the 30-year-old receiver.

The Cowboys, unlike the Giants, whose general manager Joe Schoen said had checked in on the status of Beckham’s knee, have the salary cap space to make a deal with Beckham, who is said to want more than just a minimum deal to sign with a new team.

Over the Cap lists Dallas as having $6,954,788 of cap space, the ninth-highest amount in the league. And if Cowboys general manager/owner feels his team is a receive away from catching the still undefeated Eagles for the NFC East title, then Jones, who has been known not to spare any expense, won’t hesitate to make a move the minute Beckham is declared to be 100 percent.

Such a move would likely be a kick in the hearts of a Giants fan base that never wanted Beckham to be traded away and are holding out hope that the team's first-round draft pick in 2014 eventually comes home.

