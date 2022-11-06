Skip to main content

Dallas Reportedly Has Interest in Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr

The Cowboys are looking to add to their core to boost their chances of catching the Eagles for the division title.

Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr, still recovering from a torn ACL in early February, may have a new suitor in the mix for his services.

That suitor is none other than the Dallas Cowboys, a team that, per NFL.com has been actively trying to add a top-notch receiver to a group that already includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys reportedly tried to land Texans receiver Brandin Cooks and Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy before last week’s trade deadline, but finances and compensation got in the way. With Beckham, who, according to multiple reports might not be ready to play until December, the Cowboys would be free to negotiate a new deal from scratch with the 30-year-old receiver.

The Cowboys, unlike the Giants, whose general manager Joe Schoen said had checked in on the status of Beckham’s knee, have the salary cap space to make a deal with Beckham, who is said to want more than just a minimum deal to sign with a new team.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen is shown seconds before introducing the Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll (not shown), in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

How Giants GM Joe Schoen is Trying to Navigate Through a Bad Salary Cap Situation

Here are some ways Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been trying to stretch limited salary cap space through the season while keeping the Giants competitive.

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale watches defensive back drills during organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

How the New York Giants Defense Has Been Different Under Wink Martindale

Coach Gene Clemons looks at how the New York Giants defense has been structured and deployed under Wink Martindale.

By Gene Clemons
Mailbag mailbox
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Bye Week Edition

We have a small bye-week edition of our mailbag.

By Patricia Traina

Over the Cap lists Dallas as having $6,954,788 of cap space, the ninth-highest amount in the league. And if Cowboys general manager/owner feels his team is a receive away from catching the still undefeated Eagles for the NFC East title, then Jones, who has been known not to spare any expense, won’t hesitate to make a move the minute Beckham is declared to be 100 percent.

Such a move would likely be a kick in the hearts of a Giants fan base that never wanted Beckham to be traded away and are holding out hope that the team's first-round draft pick in 2014 eventually comes home.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants