Dan Quinn Withdraws from Head Coaching Candidate Race
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has withdrawn his name for consideration for head coaching vacancies.
Quinn had been considered for the head coaching jobs in Chicago, Denver and the Giants. The Bears and Broncos have filled their respective vacancies while the Giants are in the process of finalizing their search process for a new head coach.
The Giants met with Quinn in person on January 24 at their East Rutherford headquarters. The team is currently holding second interviews for their head coaching opening, having met with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and scheduled to meet with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
The Giants are also scheduled to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores Thursday.
Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Withdraws from Giants Head Coaching Candidate Race
Quinn is going to return the Cowboys, per a report.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OLB JoJo Domann, Nebraska
JoJo Domann is something of a unicorn--an outside linebacker with defensive back-like qualities that can make him an asset in coverage.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen's Introductory Press Conference: Thoughts and Takeaways
There's a lot of hope for sunnier skies ahead in the land of the Giants. A look back on the start of the Joe Schoen era.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums