Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Withdraws from Giants Head Coaching Candidate Race

Dan Quinn Withdraws from Head Coaching Candidate Race
Team(s)
Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Dan Quinn Withdraws from Head Coaching Candidate Race

Quinn is going to return the Cowboys, per a report.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn is going to return the Cowboys, per a report.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has withdrawn his name for consideration for head coaching vacancies.

Quinn had been considered for the head coaching jobs in Chicago, Denver and the Giants. The Bears and Broncos have filled their respective vacancies while the Giants are in the process of finalizing their search process for a new head coach.

The Giants met with Quinn in person on January 24 at their East Rutherford headquarters. The team is currently  holding second interviews for their head coaching opening, having met with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and scheduled to meet with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

The Giants are also scheduled to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores Thursday. 

