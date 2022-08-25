Skip to main content

Daniel Jones Growing More and More Comfortable in New Giants' Offense

Yes, it's only preseason, but Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't looked lost in the new offense.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back about five times in quarterback-receiver drills during a recent practice. Every single time, the pass thrown was woefully off target, which had the casual observer beginning to call for backup Tyrod Taylor or trade of Jimmy Garoppolo.

But as it turns out, the valleys in Jones's performance were at times manufactured by the coaching staff who wanted to test out certain things not just with Jones and the offense but with the defense.

Such was the case in the aforementioned drill, where Jones's poor throws were part of an exercise aimed at giving the receivers practice in working on catching the back shoulder ball.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Daniel Jones has had his moments in practice going back to the spring where he's looked dazed and confused in this, his third different offense since being drafted sixth overall in 2019, and a very different scheme than what he ran for the last two years.

But chalk up those poor moments to the learning process, which head coach Brian Daboll said Jones has been doing a good job with.

"Again, we’re trying to script and do a lot of different things in practice," Daboll said. "You’d like to have a perfect practice every time you step out there. But the great thing about practice is it doesn’t count. It counts if you learn from it. And he’s done a good job of getting a lot of different looks, going back in the meeting rooms, talking with the receivers, talking with the coaches, talking with (Offensive Coordinator Mike) Kafka, talking about the protections."

That's exactly what Dabolll wants from Jones, to learn and to grow in this offense. No, the practices aren't always going to be perfect. And sometimes, a particular series has looked downright awful.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jun 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard responds to questions from the media during mini camp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Receiver Sterling Shepard Happy to Be Back After Achilles Tear

Shepard passed his physical Wednesday and was removed from the PUP list.

By Olivier Dumont
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Add Three Reinforcements to Roster

The Giants acted swiftly to fill some open roster holes brought about by injuries.

By Patricia Traina
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Receiver Collin Johnson Tears Achilles

The promising young veteran was making a big push for a roster spot.

By Patricia Traina

But when it's come to the games, the practice has certainly gone a long way. Jones is 20 of 26 for 185 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, the pick more on tight end Daniel Bellinger, who had a ball go off his hands.

Jones is also averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt in this new offensive system that has blended concepts from both the Buffalo and Kansas City offenses with what Jones has said he likes to do.

While the numbers themselves aren't eye-popping, the results have been. In last weekend's game against the Bengals, Jones was efficient and sharp in taking the underneath stuff and getting the ball out of his hand quickly, an average of 2.34 seconds to attempt a pass, according to Pro Football Focus.

Of his three solid possessions against the Bengals--all of which crossed mid-field--the third one resulted in a touchdown. He went 8-9 on this excellent 84-yard drive, culminating with a run for the score, a run in which he wisely knew when to get out of bounds rather than push his luck for extra yardage.

Jones's best throw in that game was a picture-perfect back shoulder fade to David Sills for 20 yards. He also connected with Sills on an RPO for another 11 yards, capping a night in which he was accurately decisive and improved from the previous week's performance.

Daboll said he looks at everything when evaluating a player and admitted that the games matter the most. And clearly, Jones has given him enough to go on through two games where there is much to be encouraged.

"I think he’s done a good job of learning from (his mistakes) and then applying it in games," Daboll said.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jun 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard responds to questions from the media during mini camp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Training Camp

Giants Receiver Sterling Shepard Happy to Be Back After Achilles Tear

By Olivier Dumont
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Add Three Reinforcements to Roster

By Patricia Traina
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Giants Receiver Collin Johnson Tears Achilles

By Patricia Traina
May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Transactions

Giants Activate Receiver Sterling Shepard Activatetd from the PUP List

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the sideline. The Giants defeat the Bengals, 25-22, in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Roster Battles, Team Health Top Stories Ahead of Giants' Final Week of Training Camp

By Patricia Traina
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Transactions

New York Giants Place Three on IR, Two on Inactive PUP to Get to 80 Players

By Patricia Traina
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll directs his team during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Sifting Through New York Giants' Wide Receiver Competition

By Patricia Traina
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) walks off the field after an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Was Type of Block That Injured Kayvon Thibodeaux Really Necessary?

By Patricia Traina