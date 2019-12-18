GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Daniel Jones is a Full-go at Practice

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones knew he had to be patient in his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

But that didn’t make the process any easier for the Giants rookie.

Missing any time is tough,” he said Wednesday. “Everyone wants to play, everyone wants to be out there. I’d much rather play than watch. There’s a process to this and it’s part of the game to be able to handle this, be able to recover and get back out there. I understand that and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

Jones will probably get his wish this weekend when he returns from a two- week absence that began when he turned his ankle in a loss against Green Bay. Since then, the rookie has been seeking treatment literally around the clock and doing all that he can to expedite his return to the field despite this being a lost season for his team.

At the same time, Jones has had to be brutally honest with himself and in his recovery so as to not create any setbacks.

Thankfully for Jones, he stayed true to the course, and ever since embarking on the road to recovery, he’s made wonderful progress. The first week he was unable to practice at all; last week he was limited and so far, this week he’s been able to take all his reps.

“I think just moving around on it and taking a few more reps,” Jones said when asked what it is, he’s been testing this week with the ankle. “It feels good, it feels like I can do everything I need to do. Keep working through and hopefully, I can continue to improve throughout the week.”

Although head coach Pat Shurmur is optimistic about having Jones back, he was reluctant to announce Jones' return to the starting lineup Sunday when the team visits Washington,.

“We don’t know yet. We just need to see how his ankle responds to the added work he did today, and then we’ll just take it from there," Shurmur said. 

'"In the event he can’t start, certainly, we have a very experienced backup behind him.” 

That backup is Eli Manning, from whom Jones studied during his two-week layoff.

“I was able to see Eli prepare and how intense he is and some of that stuff,” he said. “You see things from a different point of view, and I think that helped. (I’ll) continue to work the ankle this week and hopefully get back out there.”

Assuming he doesn’t have any setbacks, Jones has a shortlist of things he wants to accomplish before the season ends.

Ball security is obviously the big thing and making sure that I’m doing my part in protecting the ball. Making sure as an offense we’re protecting the ball. That way it gives us the best chance to win,” he said.

“That’s the most important thing in these last two weeks, is to win games. My role in that, ball security plays a big part in that,” he said, adding that finishing the season strong would be atop of his wish list.

I think win two games and making sure we’re in a position to win the games. I’m doing my job in preparing to do that. I think that’s the biggest thing, to win the games.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Burning Questions for Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman's Year-end Press Conference

Patricia Traina

As the Giants' disappointing season winds down to a close, it is expected that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will take the podium in two weeks to address what's gone wrong this year--and how he plans to fix it if given the opportunity by management. Here is a look at some of the many burning questions Gettleman could face.

Disappointed Evan Engram Headed for Surgery

Patricia Traina

After initially thinking he'd escape the surgeon's scalpel, Evan Engram said he'll have surgery on his ailing foot to push along the recovery.

WATCH | Daniel Jones Trending Toward a Return

Patricia Traina

No promises, but it's looking good for Daniel Jones' return from a two-week injury-related absence.

Giants at Washington | First Look: Jockeying for Prime Draft Position

Patricia Traina

The Giants will be looking to win their first two back-to-back games since September when they won in Weeks 3 (Tampa Bay) and 4 (Washington) when they close out their 2019 road game schedule at Washington in this season's penultimate game.

Giants Place Tight End Evan Engram on Injured Reserve

Patricia Traina

The third-year tight end's season is over as he was unable to come back from a sprained foot.

A Look at the Lessons Daniel Jones Might Have Learned from Watching Eli Manning

Pat Ragazzo

What might be different for Daniel Jones once he returns from his high ankles sprain? Pat Ragazzo takes a look at some lessons the rookie might have picked up while being a spectator.

Giants Week 15 Report Card | Solid All-Around Showing

Patricia Traina

The Giants finally got a complete game from all three units and the results were spectacular.

Week 15: Giants vs. Dolphins Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Stats and data to help you plan your fantasy football lineups.

For Dalvin Tomlinson, Less Has Been More

Patricia Traina

Since having his snaps reduced, Tomlinson has seen his production improve.

2019 Week 15: Player by Player Review Plus a Look at the Strategy and the Play Calling

Patricia Traina

Breaking down the Giants 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.