Daniel Jones is a Full-go at Practice

Daniel Jones knew he had to be patient in his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

But that didn’t make the process any easier for the Giants rookie.

“Missing any time is tough,” he said Wednesday. “Everyone wants to play, everyone wants to be out there. I’d much rather play than watch. There’s a process to this and it’s part of the game to be able to handle this, be able to recover and get back out there. I understand that and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

Jones will probably get his wish this weekend when he returns from a two- week absence that began when he turned his ankle in a loss against Green Bay. Since then, the rookie has been seeking treatment literally around the clock and doing all that he can to expedite his return to the field despite this being a lost season for his team.

At the same time, Jones has had to be brutally honest with himself and in his recovery so as to not create any setbacks.

Thankfully for Jones, he stayed true to the course, and ever since embarking on the road to recovery, he’s made wonderful progress. The first week he was unable to practice at all; last week he was limited and so far, this week he’s been able to take all his reps.

“I think just moving around on it and taking a few more reps,” Jones said when asked what it is, he’s been testing this week with the ankle. “It feels good, it feels like I can do everything I need to do. Keep working through and hopefully, I can continue to improve throughout the week.”

Although head coach Pat Shurmur is optimistic about having Jones back, he was reluctant to announce Jones' return to the starting lineup Sunday when the team visits Washington,.

“We don’t know yet. We just need to see how his ankle responds to the added work he did today, and then we’ll just take it from there," Shurmur said.

'"In the event he can’t start, certainly, we have a very experienced backup behind him.”

That backup is Eli Manning, from whom Jones studied during his two-week layoff.

“I was able to see Eli prepare and how intense he is and some of that stuff,” he said. “You see things from a different point of view, and I think that helped. (I’ll) continue to work the ankle this week and hopefully get back out there.”

Assuming he doesn’t have any setbacks, Jones has a shortlist of things he wants to accomplish before the season ends.

“Ball security is obviously the big thing and making sure that I’m doing my part in protecting the ball. Making sure as an offense we’re protecting the ball. That way it gives us the best chance to win,” he said.

“That’s the most important thing in these last two weeks, is to win games. My role in that, ball security plays a big part in that,” he said, adding that finishing the season strong would be atop of his wish list.

“I think win two games and making sure we’re in a position to win the games. I’m doing my job in preparing to do that. I think that’s the biggest thing, to win the games.”

