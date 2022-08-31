Skip to main content

Giants QB Daniel Jones Looking to Build Chemistry with Receivers

The New York Giants passing offense has come a long way, but quarterback Daniel Jones says there's still more work to be done in building chemistry with his receivers.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is facing a critical year ahead as he embarks on a quest to convince the team's brass that there is no need to look elsewhere for their franchise quarterback.

A key component for the newly named offensive co-captain will be continuing to build chemistry with his receivers, some of whom he didn't get to throw to much, if not all, during the summer.

“When you think about the preseason, you think about training camp, the games are certainly a big part of it, but practice and what we’re doing every day here is huge also," Jones said this week. 

"So, when you think about that, I think a lot of those guys made plays. She has been dealing with his Achilles, but he’s done a great job in the classroom learning the offense, and then he’s working back in now. So that’s been great. All those guys have stayed on top of their stuff when they haven’t been able to get out there, so that’s been great."

One of the receivers that produced during preseason games was West Virginia receiver David Sills V, a regular participant in those workouts Jones staged outside of the facility. Sills finally made the 53-man roster after consistently flashing during training camp. 

With Collin Johnson getting injured and Darius Slayton seemingly regressing, Sills took advantage of his opportunities.  

“I’m excited for him. He’s had a great camp and certainly deserves it with the work he’s put in and how well he’s played through camp. I’m happy for him and looking forward to continuing to build this thing," Jones said. 

Jones also spoke about embattled receiver Kenny Golladay, who has had a rocky summer and praised his teammate. 

“I think he’s a guy who approaches his work the right way every day. He comes in here, works hard, knows what to do," Jones said. "He puts himself in the position to make plays. I’ve got a lot of faith and trust in him to make those plays, and I’ve got to do a good job of getting him the ball and helping him do that. I have the utmost confidence and trust in him. I have a lot of respect for how he goes about his work and how he approaches it day in and day out.”

A quarterback respecting his receivers can go a long way in building chemistry. Another thing helpful to a quarterback is understanding the unique skills the receivers bring to the field. It can help determine not only who to throw the ball to but how to throw them the ball. Understanding that different receivers will approach catching passes differently can help the quarterback set the receiver and, ultimately, the offense up for success. Jones spoke about that very subject with the media.

“You’ve always got to factor that in when you’re throwing to certain guys just like you would if you’ve got a speed guy. You trust him to run past the guy in a certain situation, so you’re going to throw the ball down the field. I think it’s the same with a bigger guy who can go up and get the ball. You’ve got to understand that, how they’re going to make their plays, and how they can help you.”

In all, it's still a work in progress for Jones and his receivers, but the fourth-year pro is encouraged by the direction things are headed.

"These next couple of weeks are important for each of those guys and for the offense to continue to build that chemistry. There’s valuable work still to be done. I think guys understand that, and that’s how we’re going to approach it,” Jones said.

