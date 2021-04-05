Daniel Jones Organizes Passing Camp in Arizona

The five-day workout will be held in Arizona and will give the newest members of the offense to mesh with the returning members.

The pressure is on the New York Giants offense to step up and be far more productive than last year when it finished ranked 31st overall and in scoring. So after being gifted several new parts to make Year 2 of the Jason Garrett-led offense hum like a fine-tuned machine quarterback Daniel Jones is leaving nothing to chance.

Jones has organized a week-long passing camp out in the Phoenix, Arizona area, which will run Monday-Friday and see many of his new teammates, including Kenny Golladay, attend the outing to work on the passing game and some run game concepts.

The outing was entirely organized by Jones, the second such putting he’s organized since being promoted to starter last year. This time around, Jones is believed to be organizing the camp on his own, whereas last year, he had an assist from now-former backup quarterback Colt McCoy who helped the Giants secure practice space in Texas.

The on-field work is important as it will give the Giants players their first—and depending on whether OTAs are permitted this off-season, potentially only—on-field work before training camp. It’s also a chance for new teammates to bond and for Jones, who is about to enter a critical third season, a chance to get a jump on helping some of his new teammates with the concepts.

Among those expected to attend besides Golladay are receiver Sterling Shepard and offensive lineman Nick Gates and Will Hernandez. Running back Saquon Barkley, who is still rehabbing from ACL surgery, is also expected to attend, though he probably won’t participate too much.

The Giants can officially begin their off-season program on April 19. Still, the initial program will be virtual and without the position coaches' supervision, who aren’t allowed to work with the players until phase two of the program.

