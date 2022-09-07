Darius Slayton Takes Significant Pay Cut to Remain with Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was once touted as the team's biggest draft steal in recent years following a breakout rookie performance in which he recorded a team-leading eight touchdowns in 2019.
But a combination of injuries, inconsistencies in the coaching/scheme, and other factors ultimately took a toll on Slayton, who, despite seeing a significant number of pass targets that warranted performance escalators to kick in, just never yielded the production he enjoyed as a rookie.
So with the Giants currently under a significant salary cap crunch, Slayton, the talk of trade rumors all off-season, agreed to a steep pay cut to help the team. Instead of making $2.54 million, the base salary adjusted to factor in all the escalators, he will earn a league minimum of $965,000 and will get a chance to earn back some of what was cut via play-time incentives.
Slayton was excused from Tuesday's practice by the coaches, the likely reason presumably the matter of his contract. With that resolved, the 25-year-old has a good chance of earning back some of what he gave up, given the health history of the Giants receivers--Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Sterling Shepard--in front of him on the depth chart.
The Slayton pay cut, as first reported by Newsday, will save the Giants about $1.6 million against the cap and comes a day after the team restructured defensive lineman Leonard Williams' contract.
Will Third NFL Head Coach Be the Charm for Giants' QB Daniel Jones?
As Daniel Jones enters a make-or-break season, his relationship with head coach Brian Daboll has never been more important than it is now.
Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Focused on Week 1
Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux's goal is to be able to practice this week so he can play in Sunday's regular-season opener.
Brian Daboll Shares Thoughts on Adjustment from Play Caller to Head Coach
For the first time since 2016, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll won't be calling the plays on offense. He shared some thoughts about that transition.
According to Over the Cap, the Giants have $5,146,341 in cap space, which does not yet reflect the Slayton pay cut. If the Giants can somehow ward off the injury bug from wrecking the team, the estimated $6.7 million in cap space should be enough to get them through the season.
If the injury bug bites them again, the Giants could be in a precarious situation. The team seems intent on avoiding touching receiver Kenny Golladay's contract, which following the Williams restructure, is now the Giants' highest cap hit ($21.5 million) on the 2022 league year's books, at all costs.
They can't yet touch the left tackle Andrew Thomas's contract, nor can they touch Saquon Barkley's contract. The only other option would be to extend quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie deal and who counts for nearly $4 million on the cap if Jones shows consistent improvement and erases any doubts regarding his suitability as a franchise quarterback.
Regardless, the Giants are unlikely to do anything with him until after the season.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Check out the new Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums