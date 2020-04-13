The offensive linemen are supposed to be the five toughest and biggest bullies on a football team, the guys who impose their will on defenders trying to wreak havoc in the backfield and who seek to treat the quarterback like a pinata.

Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts to build such a unit, the Giants have been unsuccessful, which has no doubt been a great disappointment for the “Hog Father” of the Hog Mollies—general manager Dave Gettleman.

“You know, the history tells you that the toughness of your team is really indicated by your offensive line,” Gettleman said during a conference call Monday with reporters. “So, we're always looking to get that kind of piece.”

It hasn’t been easy. Last year the Giants finished third in the league after allowing 119 quarterback hits despite finishing 14th in sacks allowed (43). And those quarterback hits is not something Gettleman wants to see continue when they have a second-year quarterback in Daniel Jones who is trying to take the next step in his development.

With that deficiency still staring the team in the face, the Giants find themselves in need of an offensive tackle to supplement a group that currently includes Nate Solder, Cam Fleming, and potentially Nick Gates, a third-year player also being considered at center.

That the Giants didn’t go for one of the top offensive tackles like Jack Conklin in free agency would seem to indicate that maybe he’s thinking of filling the need with one of the top four prospects in this draft: Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas.

“Part of the general unrestricted free agency piece is we're also looking at the draft,” Gettleman said. “You marry the two. With the depth of the tackle class in the draft, we just felt like this was the best way for us to go (in free agency).”

The problem for Gettleman is that if he wants one of those four prospects, he’ll have to draft one with his first pick as it’s unlikely any of them will be there in the second round.

The wild card is Gates, whose best position is guard, but who last year stepped in and did an admirable job for Mike Remmers at right tackle. The problem though is that Gates is also being considered at center, another need on the Giants offensive line.

“Just for what it's worth, we've talked about Nick doing that, and he did do some of that last year in practice,” Gettleman admitted. “He's smart, and the thing that you love about Nick is just how tough he is because it's a fistfight in there. (But) Nick would be a consideration at center.”

Once the Giants brain trust figures it all out, that will likely influence their draft strategy. In addition to the offensive line, Gettleman admitted that the team still needs work on the defensive side of the ball, mainly for the pass rush where a player such as Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons should be sitting there at No. 4 when the Giants go on the clock.

Would Gettleman, who last year had a chance to draft Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen before passing over him for Jones at No. 6 overall, do the same thing in this draft?

Gettleman might have dropped a hint regarding his thinking in his call when he was asked about spending some of his remaining cap money on a proven pass rusher such as Jadeveon Clowney or Markus Golden, both of whom remain unsigned.

“A lot of people were raised with the 2007 and 2011 (Giants) Super Bowl teams where we could consistently apply pressure with four (pass rushers),” he said. “That's what you want, but you can't manufacture it, and you can't overpay for it.

“So what it comes down to is it's not about who gets the sacks; it's about how many sacks you get, and really how much pressure you apply,” Gettleman added. “Some of this is going to have to come through scheme. Would I not want two defensive players that are 25 sacks-per-year guys? Who doesn't? We're not in that position right now, so we'll keep building it.”

With it sounding as though Gettleman might be leaning toward offensive tackle in the draft given the investment they’ve made in Saquon Barkley and Jones, the second and sixth overall picks in their respective draft classes, that leaves how the Giants might address the center position, a glaring long-term need that’s further complicated due to incumbent Jon Halapio’s torn Achilles.

“We won't know about Pio until June with the Achilles,” Gettleman said, adding, “Spencer (Pulley) has played a ton of football, so we've got a lot of confidence in him.”

But that doesn’t mean that Gettleman will rest on his laurels at that spot either as he weighs potentially creating a scenario where the Giants might have two rookies starting on their offensive line.

“We're working that group over pretty good in the draft,” Gettleman said. “We're always going to continue to upgrade, and I'm not afraid to draft over a guy. It’s something we’re going to look at.”