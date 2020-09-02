Dave Gettleman Optimistic with Giants' Direction

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman always likes to say that Rome wasn’t built in a day when talking about the roster-building process.

But after three offseasons in which Gettleman has cleaned out the locker room of most of the players from the previous coaching and administrative regimes that underperformed, he feels confident that this franchise, which has won just 12 games in the last three years, is headed in the right direction.

"I think we have brought in a number of players that are going to help us be a part of this winning process,” Gettleman said Wednesday during a video call with reporters.

“Obviously, we have had a change in coaches and we have a young, developing team. I think Joe and his staff are going to develop those players, so that’s what gives me confidence.

"It gives me confidence that we have our quarterback, we have a heck of a running back. We’ve got some nice pieces on defense. The O-line, we have pieces, we’re getting there. I believe we are going to be competitive.”

This isn’t the first time Gettleman has expressed confidence about the team being competitive. But this time around, he has more reason to think that after seeing how the team has been coming together under head coach Joe Judge.

“I think we obviously have young players that are continuously developing. Dalvin (Tomlinson) has gotten better every year, you are looking for Dexter (Lawrence) to improve, you are looking for all those young kids to improve. We’ve also got some veterans that have skins on the wall and can help those guys develop, help those guys become team players," he said.

Gettleman has also liked what he's seen from Judge and his practices.

"People are busy. No one’s standing around hanging out," he said. "The other thing that you see is the attention to detail. Attention to detail. There are some drills where you see five coaches standing there, they’re all coaching something. They’re coaching a point, and that attention to detail is huge."

With all that said, Gettleman didn't want to attach a number of wins to the upcoming season.

"I just feel like the roster is going to be competitive," he said. "It’s going to have the ability to win games. I’m not putting a number on it. I have no doubt. It’s going to go well.”