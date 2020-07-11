GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

DeAndre Baker Linked to Alleged Cover-up in Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault Chargers, Report Claims

Patricia Traina

The New York Daily News is reporting that Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery stemming from a May 13 incident in Miramar, Florida, was allegedly involved in a cover-up.

The report cites a warrant obtained from the Broward County (Fla.) Clerk of Courts that alleges Baker, who was also arrested with Seattle cornerback Quinton Dunbar, tried to pay the alleged victims between $5,000 and $30,000 to get them to change their statements.

Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, via his Twitter account, described the Daily News' report as "utterly false and defamatory to Andre Baker."

Cohen added, "We do not have any affidavits from the alleged victims of this offense, nor did these "victims" change the story as to Dre baker. We accused the "victims" of extortion and reported to authorities from Day 1."

The 22-year-old Baker was the third of the Giants three first-round draft picks in 2019, and the only one that the team traded up to acquire.

Baker was accused of committing armed robbery and aggravated assault at the social gathering, reports of which claim that the former University of Georgia star wielded a semi-automatic weapon as accomplices took money and designer watches from the alleged victims worth more than $70,000.

Baker and Dunbar both turned themselves in to police a few days after a warrant was issued for their respective arrests, but were released on bond. Cohen, via his Instagram account, claimed to have had affidavits from witnesses that exculpated Baker.

Baker was told by the Giants to stay away from the team’s off-season virtual program while he dealt with his legal issues. But with the new details unearth in the Daily News’ report, the Giants could be planning to terminate the second-year player's contract. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nate Solder Hints at Displeasure with NFL's Plan to Start 2020 Season

The Giants player rep says there won't be football if the NFL doesn't do its part to keep players safe.

Patricia Traina

by

nzyme

Reader Mailbag: The "What If?" Edition

As we wait to see if NFL training camps will indeed start on schedule, the bulk of the questions are naturally tied into the "what ifs" surrounding the season.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Hopeful That Fans Will Be Able to Attend Giants, Jets Games This Fall

The governor expresses some optimism that smaller crowds could be admitted to NFL venues in New Jersey this fall.

Patricia Traina

Saquon Barkley Considered Top NFL Running Back Per ESPN Poll

An NFL broadcasting partner is currently ranking the top players at each position, and when it came to ranking the running backs, Saquon Barkley was the voters' top choice.

Patricia Traina

Who Will Emerge As Daniel Jones’ No. 1 Receiver?

Darius Slayton had an impressive rookie season last year with tight end Evan Engram sidelined. Can Slayton continue to build on that rookie season and hold Engram and the rest of the Giants receiving targets at bay to emerge as the team's top receiving target in 2020?

Mike Addvensky

NFC East Morning Run | July 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington owner Dan Snyder minimal contributions through his Original Americans Foundation.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Week 15 Opponent Breakdown | Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. will get his first look at his former team when the Browns come to Metlife Stadium in Week 15.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Which Giant Will Take the Biggest Leap on Defense?

Leonard Williams needs to finish sacks, but is that attainable in 2020?

Nick Falato

Over/Under Predictions for the Giants' 2020 Season

How good will the Giants be in certain team and individual statistical areas? Let's try to forecast some key stats.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 9, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot making an $85,000 donation to the North Texas Foodbank.

Jackson Thompson