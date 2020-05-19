DeAndre Baker Enters "Not Guilty" Plea on Armed Robbery and Assault Charges

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker entered a plea of not guilty to each of his eight charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery in Miramar, Florida last week.

Baker, the Giants second-year cornerback, was charged with four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault by police. He was granted a $200,000 bond Sunday by a judge after turning himself in to the Broward County sheriff's office Saturday.

Baker's attorneys, who also filed a demand for a jury trial and discovery, have steadily maintained that the former Georgia star is innocent of all charges.

One of Baker's attorneys, Bradford Cohen, claimed he has sworn affidavits from witnesses exonerating Baker from any alleged wrongdoing on the night in question.

According to the initial arrest warrant, Baker and Seattle cornerback Quinton Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches at gunpoint from several victims, with Baker alleged to have been wielding a semiautomatic firearm.

Baker was also accused of directing a still unidentified man wearing a red mask to shoot a person who had just arrived at the gathering. No shots were fired.

The Giants have told Baker to stay away from the team's on-going video conference sessions in which the coaching staff has been installing the new schemes on offense and defense, and to fos on resolving his legal issues.

According to a report in the New York Post, Baker issued a heartfelt apology to the team to Jerry Meade, the Giants vice president of security, and requested that his apology be shared with his teammates and with general manager Dave Gettleman.