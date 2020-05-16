DeAndre Baker Turns Himself In to Police

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to authorities this morning on his arrest warrant stemming from charges of alleged armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed.

In his statement, Cohen praised the Miramar Police Department for how they have handled the case.

"Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr. Bakers privacy during this hard time," Cohen wrote. "That is not just lip service, it is fact, and we appreciate it."

Cohen, who also urged people not to rush to judgment, adding, "I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved."

The attorney had also released a statement Friday night on Instagram claiming that Baker was innocent of all charges levied against him.

"We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client," Cohen said that statement.

"Our investigator has had them for some time. We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgment.

"Where some seek publicity, we seek justice. I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges."

Other than to acknowledge that they were aware of the alleged incident involving Baker, the Giants have had no further comment.