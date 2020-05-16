DeAndre Baker's Attorney Releases Statement Proclaiming Client's Innocence

Second-year cornerback DeAndre Baker's attorney Bradford Cohen released a statement Friday evening in response to reports of Baker being sought by police in connection with allegations of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred late Wednesday evening in Miramar, Florida.

“I want to thank the Miramar Police Department for being professional in regards to surrendering and issues with the case,” Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said in the statement posted to his Instagram account.

"We understand the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time. We have affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client. Our investigator has had them for some time.

"We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgment. Where some seek publicity, we seek justice. I look forward to moving this case forward to a proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of all charges.”

Baker was accused of robbing victims at gunpoint of cash and valuables during a social gathering, according to details in a Broward County (Florida) court affidavit.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 22-year-old Baker, who is accused of committing four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault, and for Seattle defensive back Quinton Dunbar, accused of committing armed robbery.

Dunbar's lawyer Michael Grieco made similar claims about his client's innocence on Friday, claiming that several witnesses have signed sworn affidavits that exonerate Dunbar.

“All of the affidavits indicate my client is innocent,” Greico said, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

The Giants released a short statement on Thursday, acknowledging their awareness of Baker's situation and that they had been in contact with the cornerback.

Baker was a first-round pick, No. 30 overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants traded pick numbers 37 (second-round), 132 (fourth-round), and 142 (fifth-round) to acquire the former Georgia defensive back.