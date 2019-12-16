GiantsMaven
Despite Win Over Dolphins, Giants Still No. 2 in 2020 Draft Order

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

The Giants got the best of both worlds Sunday as their 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins did not cause them to lose ground for the No. 2 slot in April’s draft.

Although the Giants and Dolphins both have an identical record, the Giants win the tiebreaker based on their opponent’s strength of schedule, which is worse than that of the Dolphins. (The strength of schedule is prioritized over head-to-head results.)

Five of the Giants' 11 losses this season are against teams that currently are in good shape as far as earning a postseason berth.

Looking ahead, if the Giants win next week’s game against Washington, they will likely fall out of the top-5 draft in terms of the draft order.

