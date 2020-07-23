Draft Class Update: Where the Rookies Stand Contract Wise

The Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with five more of their 10-member draft class, all of whom were scheduled to report to East Rutherford for COVID-10 testing Thursday.

Third-round pick Matt Peart, fourth-round pick Darnay Holmes, fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux and sixth-round pick Cam Brown have all agreed to terms on what's expected to be a four-year deal for each.

They will join linebacker Tae Crowder, this year's "Mr. Irrelevant," who was the first of the Giants Class of 2020 to sign his rookie deal with the club when he inked a four-year deal worth a reported $3.37 million.

According to Over the Cap, Peart’s contract value is projected to be $4.499 million.

Holmes is projected to make $4,086,888 over his contract's four-year duration. Lemieux is projected to earn $3,642,140 over his four-year deal, while Brown is projected to make $3,493,364.

The four rookies contracts are projected to combine for a total estimated cap hit of $3,058,418 in 2020.

There is no word yet on the statuses of first-round pick offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, second-round pick safety Xavier McKinney and seventh-round pick linebackers Carter Coughlin and T.J. Brunson and cornerback Chris Williamson.

Thomas and Coughlin are both known to have recently arrived in New Jersey, and it's believed that McKinney, Williamson, and Brunson have made the trip to the state as well.

The Giants rookies, quarterbacks, and rehabbing players were set to undergo the first of two COVID-19 tests Thursday. They will then quarantine for the next two days while taking part in virtual team meetings.

They will take their second COVID-19 test Sunday. If both tests are negative, they will be allowed to enter the team's facility to commence on-site workouts.

Draft picks are not allowed to report to training camp until they have a contract in place.