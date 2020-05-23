GiantsCountry
Eli Manning Joins Twitter

Patricia Traina

Eli Manning is on Twitter.

That's right, the Eli Manning, as in the former Giants quarterback who retired after the 3019 and who throughout his career wanted nothing to do with the popular social media services that some athletes use to promote their brands or share pieces of their lives.

Manning apparently just started his account today, his followers jumping up at a rapid pace.

Last month, Manning's former teammate Lawrence Tynes, who twice kicked the Giants into the Super Bowl in overtime, shared a text message exchange with someone purported to be Manning.

In the exchange, Tynes teased that he was trying to coax Manning into joining Twitter. 

Tynes was apparently persuasive enough as Manning broke the plane and entered Twitter-verse. 

As for how active Manning plans to be on the popular social media service, well that remains to be seen. 

Thus far, the former quarterback has only followed ten accounts, mostly those belonging to organizations to which Manning had a professional or philanthropic relationship.

And he's only issued one tweet thus far, that announcing his arrival to the service he once avoided.

But already Manning has received several warm welcomes to Twitter, including one from former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who of course lost twice in the Super Bowl to the Manning-led Giants.

